Union Health Secretary writes to West Bengal govt over spike in COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): The Central government on Tuesday asked the West Bengal government to take note of the rising cases of Covid-19 cases in Kolkata and take measures to contain the spread of the virus following Durga Puja celebrations.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to the Health Secretary of West Bengal Government Narayan Swaroop Nigam regarding new deaths and cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 30 days.

In the letter, it read, "Although there has been a significant decline in the average daily new cases (15,092 average daily cases reported in the week ending October 22) being recorded at the national level, certain districts in the country have started to show a concerning trend in daily new cases and positivity rate. We all need to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required in any such district of concern."



"West Bengal has reported 20,936 new cases and 343 new deaths in the last 30 days, accounting to 3.4 per cent of India's new cases and 4.7 per cent of new deaths in last 30 days. One of the primary districts of concern is Kolkata, based on the following key parameters: Worrying trend with respect to cases: The district has reported a high quantum of average daily new cases in the week ending October 21 along with more than 25 per cent increase over the past week (from 217 cases in the week ending October 14 to 272 cases in the week ending October 21)," the letter said.

The letter by the Union Ministry highlighted the rise in positivity rate in the state and called for more proactive action on the testing front.

"The district has also reported almost 27 per cent increase in positivity rate in the past week (from 5.6 per cent in the week ending October 14 to 7.1 per cent in the week ending October 21). The weekly testing trends in this district are also showing a downward trend. This calls for more proactive action on the testing front," the letter said.

Ahead of the festive season, the Union Health Ministry advised the state government to exercise caution.

"With the ongoing festive season, it is crucial to emphasize the importance of COVID safe festivities in order to maintain the collective gains made in the battle against this pandemic so far. The State must ensure strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour and focus on second dose coverage of all eligible beneficiaries," the letter read. (ANI)

