Union Home Minister addresses inaugural session of all India DGPs, IGPs conference

New Delhi (India), December 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday addressed the inaugural session of All India conference of DGPs and IGPs via video conferencing.



He also awarded police medals for meritorious service to the valiant officers virtually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the conference which will conclude on December 5. (ANI)

