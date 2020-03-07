Union Home Ministry asks Andhra govt to issue charge sheet against suspended IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): The Union Home Ministry has directed Andhra Pradesh government to issue a charge sheet against suspended Indian Police Service officer AB Venkateswara Rao.

Andhra Pradesh government had suspended Rao last month over allegations of indulging in corrupt practices in the procurement of security equipment when he was Additional Director General of Police (DGP) of the State.

Rao was the ADGP during the TDP regime and is facing allegations of irregularities in the procurement of Aerostat and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle at the cost of Rs 25.5 crore.

The state government has already ordered the Director-General of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to conduct a detailed inquiry.

AB Venkateswara Rao was considered the 'Man Friday' of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He was removed as the intelligence chief after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took over the charge of chief minister on May 30 last year. (ANI)

