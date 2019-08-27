Union Home Ministry to hold high-level meeting on Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Union Home Ministry is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting on Jammu and Kashmir here on Tuesday, sources in the government told ANI.

The meeting scheduled for later today will be chaired by newly-appointed Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is slowly returning to normalcy as students have started returning to schools, colleges and landline and mobile networks are being restored in most of the areas by the administration.

The relaxations started happening on the ground more than two weeks after the Center's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 which gave Jammu and Kashmir the special status.

The administration has decided to do away with the restrictions in a phased manner from the Valley region. (ANI)

