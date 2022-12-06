Union home ministry to hold high-level review meeting on security situation in J-K

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The Union Home Ministry is going to hold a high-level meeting to review security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.



The high-level security review meeting will take place this noon at the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi.

According to official sources, the high-level security meeting will be held in a hybrid mode.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will chair the meeting, and discuss internal security as well as the current security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said. (ANI)

