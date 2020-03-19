Union Home Secretary reviews security, other arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), Mar 19 (ANI): Union Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla today convened a high-level meeting to review the security and other arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra, 2020.

The meeting was attended by Advisors to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan and RR Bhatnagar.

The meeting was also attended by Director General of Police, J&K; Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education; Principal Secretary to Government, Home Department; Chief Executive Officer of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; ADGP, CID, J&K; IGP Jammu; IGP Kashmir and other senior officers of CRPF and Army.

The meeting was convened through video conferencing.

Threadbare discussion on security arrangements, Telecom Connectivity, Disaster Management, Health Care Plan, Fire Safety Measures, electricity, water supply, accurate weather forecasting services, and other issues were held during the meeting.

The Union Home Secretary stressed on effective coordination among all the concerned departments for ensuring fool-proof and smooth conduct of the Yatra.

The Home Secretary discussed various matters with police and civil administration and also sought suggestions from them to ensure timely and fool-proof arrangements for the smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage. He assured full support from the Union Home Ministry.

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan gave a detailed presentation of the arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of the Yatra. He informed that more amenities would be provided this year to Yatris on all routes.

The Advisor also informed the Home Secretary that advance placement of medical staff is being done on Yatra duty for the better healthcare facility to the Yatris.

He said that the routes leading to Yatra would be cleared of snow and the matter has already been taken with the concerned department.

The Advisor also said that night helicopter service for the Yatris would be taken up with the concerned. The discussion was also held on various issues to strategise appropriate communication tools to help the pilgrims seeking registration for the Yatra, including the need for a compulsory health certificate for registration during the annual pilgrimage.

The Advisor also discussed the need for effective traffic regulation to ensure smooth movement of the pilgrims to the respective base camps.

Advisor Bhatnagar, on the occasion, said that LG's Administration is making all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

He expressed hope that all the arrangements would complete before the commencement of the Yatra. (ANI)

