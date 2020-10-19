Union Home Secretary to hold meeting tomorrow amid tension at Assam-Mizoram border

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Amid tension at the Assam-Mizoram border, the Ministry of Home Affairs has called a meeting to review the situation on Monday, the Mizoram government said in a press statement.

"The State Government is actively engaging with the Government of Assam to resolve the current issues at the border areas and has also intimated the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the transgressions committed by the Government of Assam; Union Home Secretary has convened a meeting with the Chief Secretaries of Mizoram and Assam through video conference on October 19 at 11:30 AM," Mizoram government said.

In a press statement, issued after a meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga discussed the escalations at the borders between Mizoram and Assam, this morning, the Mizoram government has said, "In its meeting held on Sunday the Cabinet expressed regret over the unilateral and provocative acts of disturbing public peace and harmony in the border areas at three locations - Thinghlun, Saihapui `V' and Vairengte - of Mizoram by the district administrations of Cachar and Karimganj districts and expects that the Government of Assam will take urgent measures to restore normalcy in these areas."



"In order to instill a sense of security to the distraught residents of the affected border areas and also to prevent any other untoward incident, security will be beefed up in these areas. Due to road blockade organized by Assam at the entry points of the inter-state highways connecting Assam to Mizoram, entry of essential commodities has been stopped," the Mizoram government said in a press statement.

The government also said that the efforts are underway to obtain the required essential commodities such as LPG and POL through other neighbouring states. The Government of Mizoram appeals to all its people to bear with the associated inconvenience and refrain from hoarding so that there is equitable distribution of essential commodities.

"The Government of Mizoram also appeals to all persons not to attempt to use the present crisis to further their personal or collective motives," said a press statement issued by the Home Department, Government of Mizoram.

A few shops and huts were allegedly burnt and four persons injured in a territorial dispute between Assam and Mizoram residents in the border areas. The tension escalated on Saturday evening. (ANI)

