Union Home Secy chairs review meeting on J-K security

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): A meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is underway under the chairmanship of Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Delhi.

The meeting is being attended by Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh, ADG Jammu Mukesh Singh and IB Chief Arvind Kumar.

This comes after two low-intensity explosions were reported on May 27 in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station.

The explosion that occurred inside the premises of the Air Force Station, Satwari campus, Jammu on June 27 and a subsequent blast, after about six minutes, carried out by drones in a well-planned conspiracy that led to the injury to two Air Force personnel and damaged the office buildings.

The investigation into the Jammu Air Force station attack case has revealed that drones used in carrying out the blast carried approximately 1.5 kilograms of RDX, according to sources.

The sources also said that either Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) or The Resistance Front (TRF) could be behind the drone attack.

The drones were operated through GPS and were handled manually by their handlers, said sources.The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the Jammu Air Force station attack case. (ANI)