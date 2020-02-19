New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will be appearing before the Parliamentary Committee of Home Affairs on Wednesday on demands for grants (2020-2021) of Home Ministry pertaining to Union Territories (UTs).
According to official communication, the Home Secretary will give a presentation on Demands for Grants (2020-2021) of the Ministry of Home Affairs followed by a discussion.
There will be another presentation by the Home Secretary on Demands for Grants (2020-2021) of the Ministry of Home Affairs pertaining to Central Armed Police Forces and Delhi Police.
There will be two sessions today where there will be a presentation on Demands for Grants of Ministry of Home Affairs pertaining to Union Territories (UTs).
There will also be a presentation on Demands for Grants (2020-2021) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region on Wednesday. (ANI)
Union Home Secy to appear before Parliamentary Committee of MHA on Demands for Grants
ANI | Updated: Feb 19, 2020 11:29 IST
New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will be appearing before the Parliamentary Committee of Home Affairs on Wednesday on demands for grants (2020-2021) of Home Ministry pertaining to Union Territories (UTs).