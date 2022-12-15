Union Home Secy to hold high-level meeting on 'airport rush'

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla is scheduled to chair a high-level meeting on airport rush in the Ministry of Home Affairs at 11 am on Thursday, sources said.

Recently on Wednesday, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that a three-hour meeting was held with airlines, Airport Authority and CISF representatives to smoothen the congestion and delays at Delhi Airport.

The ministry's official Twitter handle posted on Wednesday, "In order to curb congestion and waiting time at @DelhiAirport, necessary actions have been taken which have resulted in the least wait time for boarding at checkpoints, entry gates and smooth transit of passengers." (ANI)