Union Home Secy to make presentations on Demands for Grants of MHA

New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will appear before a parliamentary standing committee on Tuesday and Wednesday, to make a presentation on Demands for Grants (2020-2021) of Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to official communication, the home secretary will give a presentation on Demands for Grants (2020-2021) of the Ministry of Home Affairs followed by a discussion.



There will be another presentation by the Home Secretary on Demands for Grants (2020-2021) of the Ministry of Home Affairs pertaining to Central Armed Police Forces and Delhi Police.



There will be two sessions on Wednesday where there will be a presentation on Demands for Grants of Ministry of Home Affairs pertaining to Union Territories (UTs).



There will also be a presentation on Demands for Grants (2020-2021) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region on Wednesday. (ANI)

