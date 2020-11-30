Union Home Secy writes to states, UTs over non-adherence of fire safety measures in hospitals and nursing homes

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to all states and UTs Chief Secretaries raising concerns over non-adherence to fire safety measures in hospitals and nursing homes.

He has said that it is a matter of concern and has asked all Chief Secretaries to direct all concerns to immediately re-inspect/re-check all Hospitals/Nursing Homes from the point of view of fire protection and means of escape to prevent recurrence of fire incidences in the future.

"I would like to draw your kind attention towards the occurrence of various fire incidents in Hospitals/Nursing Homes in recent past. Non-adherence of fire safety measures by authorities in their respective jurisdiction is a matter of concern," Ajay Bhalla said in a letter on issued on Monday.



"Directorate General (Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards), in the Ministry of Home Affairs has been issuing necessary advisories at regular intervals to the States/UTs so that suitable directions may be issued to ensure compliance of fire safety guidelines/various Codes & standards and to ensure that proper fire safety measures are in place in all the buildings including hospitals/Nursing homes," Bhalla said.

Union Home Secretary has also said that guidelines have also been issued by NDMA for hospital safety laying down the provisions to establish the minimum requirements for a reasonable degree of safety from fire emergencies in hospitals.

While giving an instance of a fire incident, Union Home secretary said, "Recently six precious lives of COVID-19 patients have been lost in a fire incident in ICU ward of a Hospital in Rajkot and eight lives were lost in a Hospital in Ahmedabad. At such a crucial time, when the country is fighting against COVID-19 pandemic, utmost precaution needs to be taken to avoid such incidents in future."

"I would urge you to ensure compliance of above advisory and direct all concerned to immediately re-inspect/re-check all Hospitals/Nursing Homes from the point of view of fire protection and means of escape to prevent recurrence of such fire incidences in future. Action taken report may kindly be shared with this Ministry at the earliest," Bhalla said. (ANI)

