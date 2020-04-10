Union HRD Minister launches 'Bharat Padhe Online' campaign to invite ideas to improve online education ecosystem

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal launched a week long 'Bharat Padhe Online' campaign for crowd sourcing of ideas for improving online education ecosystem of India, on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister said that this campaign aims to invite all the best brains in the country to share suggestions/solutions directly with HRD Ministry to overcome constraints of online education.

He added that ideas can be shared on bharatpadheonline.mhrd@gmail.com and on twitter by using #BharatPadheOnline till 16th April 2020.

He further said that the educators across the country can also come forward to contribute with their expertise and experience in the field of education.

"A conversation can be initiated with them, asking them that what do they think an ideal online education ecosystem should look like. What are the limitations of the current online education scenario of India? What challenges they face in traditional classrooms that can be addressed through online education," he said.

The minister has urged everyone to participate in the initiative to intensify online education in India.

The development comes amid the countrywide lockdown which is imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The schools, colleges and all academic institutions have been closed for the period and several schools have started taking classes online so as to ensure that students do not suffer. (ANI)

