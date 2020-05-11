Union HRD Minister launches Central University of Odisha helpline "Bharosa" to help students

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): To help relieve the distress of students during the COVID-19 crisis, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday launched Central University of Odisha helpline "Bharosa" and its helpline number through a virtual platform in New Delhi.

The helpline number is 08046801010.

According to an official release, the helpline aims at providing cognitive emotional rehabilitation services to all university students of Odisha.

Pokhriyal lauded the efforts of central government to contain the coronavirus under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and outlined the efforts of the Ministry to safeguard the future of students.

He emphasised the steps taken with regard to the new academic calendar and virtual mode of education.

The Minister said that the mental health concerns of the students were of great importance and the helpline launched by the Central University of Odisha was a great step towards addressing any such issues. (ANI)

