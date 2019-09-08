Union Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad pays tribute to veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad condoled the demise of veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani who passed away on Sunday morning.

"Deeply condole the passing away of the veteran lawyer and former Law Minister Ram Jethmalani. His brilliance, eloquence, powerful advocacy and sound understanding of law will remain a worthy example in legal profession. My profound condolences" tweeted Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Eminent lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani passed away in his Delhi residence on Sunday morning, just six days short of his 96th birthday. He was 95.

Jethmalani served as the law minister and the urban development minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet.

He had also served as the Chairman of Bar Council of India. (ANI)