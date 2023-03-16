Union Min Bhupender Yadav calls for coordinated actions in implementing National Clean Air Programme

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on Thursday highlighted the importance of the implementation of NCAP and emphasised coordinated actions from the Union Government, State Governments and Union Territory Administrations, Urban Local Bodies and State Pollution Control Boards for taking air quality improvement measures.

Bhupender Yadav was addressing the meeting of the National Apex Committee under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

The Union Minister appreciated the performance of 95 cities which have improved air quality and 20 cities which met the National Ambient Air Quality Standard in FY 2021-22 under the Programme.

Bhupendra Yadav spoke on the significance of the Airshed approach adopted in the Indo-Gangetic Plain and stressed on the need for regional cooperation to address the issue of air pollution.

During the meeting, the importance of Mission LiFE launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking citizen-centric actions to protect and conserve the environment was emphasised. It was stated on August 15, 2020, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi assured the Government's commitment to ensuring clean air to all the people of the country, and announced the intent and plan to improve the air quality in more than 100 cities through a holistic approach.

Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change informed that Rs 8915 Crore have been provided from 2019-20 to 2022-23 for taking air quality improvement measures in 131 cities for achieving the prescribed annual air pollution reduction targets. 24 States/Union Territories and 131 Cities/Urban Local Bodies under NCAP have been requested to incorporate relevant actions of Mission LiFE in State and City Action Plans for the improvement of air quality.

The Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) launched the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) on January 10, 2019, as a national-level strategy outlining the actions for reducing the levels of air pollution at the city and regional scales in the Country. The Programme aims to systemically address air pollution by engaging all stakeholders and ensuring necessary action. A total of 131 non-attainment and million-plus cities have been identified for the implementation of the city-specific action plans under this Programme.



The Programme focuses on the preparation and implementation of the national-level action plans, state-level action plans and city-level action plans of the targeted 131 cities.

NCAP targets to achieve a reduction in Particulate Matter (PM10) levels up to 40 per cent or achievement of national standards (60 microgram/cubic meter) by 2025-26 in targeted 131 cities of 24 States. Further, States/UTs have been requested to mobilise the resources from the convergence of various Schemes of the Union Government for improving air quality.

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, National Afforestation and Eco-Development Board (NAEB) on Nagar Van Yojana in 131 targeted cities.

Ministry of Power on status of installation of Flue-Gas Desulfurization and pollution control measures for new emissions norms and National Mission on use of Biomass in TPPs near 131 targeted cities.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on phasing out of old vehicles and implementation of vehicle scrapping policy in 131 targeted cities.

State Governments of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra also presented the progress of the implementation of Clean Air Action Plans and various activities under NCAP.

States were requested to convene regular meetings of Steering Committees, State Level Monitoring and Implementation Committees and City Implementation Committees for effective implementation of the Programme. All cities have been requested to upload action plans and progress reports on the PRANA portal.

The National Apex Committee under National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) was convened to review the implementation of NCAP under the co-chairmanship of Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav and Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

Representatives of eight Union Ministries, Ministry of Raod Transport and Highways, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Department of Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and representatives from Central Pollution Control Board, Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas, Chief Secretaries, Additional Chief Secretaries/ Principal Secretaries, Environment Department, Chairman of State Pollution Control Boards / Pollution Control Committees of 24 States/Union Territories and 131 Municipal Commissioners representing cities covered under NCAP were present during the meeting. (ANI)

