KJ Alphons accuses Kerala govt of running 'racket' from CMO

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): A day after Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Centre of misusing Central agencies to destabilise the states ruled by Opposition parties, former Minister KJ Alphons hit back on Sunday accusing the state government of running a ‘racket’ from the Chief Ministers Office (CMO).

“The entire Kerala Government is running a racket, virtually from the CMO. So much of irregularities and crimes taking place at CMO. Enforcement agencies are unable to question his private secretary because he pretends to be sick. Therefore, obviously, the state government has reason to be scared of central agencies,” he said.

The minister added, “The role of central agencies have been clearly spelt out, that is applicable to the entire country. If CM thinks that Kerala is not part of India and central agencies have no role to play, he is hugely mistaken. He better reads the Constitution and central legislations that have been passed by the Parliament.”

Defending the three farm laws passed in the Parliament recently, Alphons pointed out that there was nothing wrong with the bills and that they were discussed in the Parliament in detail.

“I do not see anything wrong in the new farm laws. It was discussed in detail in the Parliament. Every person who wanted to speak in Parliament was given an opportunity. At the time of voting, they created hell in the Parliament and did not allow the voting to happen.” he further said.

He went on to say, “The government has declared categorically that MSP will continue. This year, we have procured more grains, paddy as well as wheat from Punjab and Haryana than ever before. We have stock of something like 815 million metric tonnes of food grains. They have been completely misled.” (ANI)