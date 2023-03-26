"Union Minister Amit Shah didn't even set foot in Chhindwara, Congressmen got scared": MP CM takes jibe at Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday took a jibe at the Congress party and said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah didn't even set foot in Chhindwara, Congressmen got scared.

CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing a program in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on the arrival of Union Minister Amit Shah.

Shah was on a day-long visit to the Chhindwara and also addressed a public rally.

Addressing the program, CM Chouhan said, "They (Congress) issued a video and asked why the irrigation complex project worth Rs 5600 crores was stopped. We stopped because you committed a sin of paying Rs 2,150 crore to the contractors without the approval of the design and without starting the work."

"We are investigating the matter, and the officers have been suspended. We will not let this happen that you kept on eating (corruption) in some plans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, neither will he eat (corruption) nor will he let anyone eat," Chouhan added while slamming Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath.

"You (Kamal Nath) have committed corruption during the 15 months of rule in the state. We have sanctioned Rs 800 crores for the medical college in Chhindwara. Nath had approved Rs 1500 crores but for committing corruption. We will build a great medical college for only Rs 800 crores," the chief minister said.

"Who is giving benefits to the beneficiaries, roads, Machagora dam, electricity and water? Is Chhindwara your property, Kamal Nath? Has he taken any contract?" Chouhan asked.



"Kamal Nath bragged that he had done this and that. Where was his government? All the work was done by the BJP government. If Kamal Nath could say, he would say that Patalkot was also built by him. Now, this juggling will not work. The country, the state and Chhindwara are moving forward under the leadership of PM Modi," he added.

Chouhan further said that he had added over 4 lakh beneficiaries with the government schemes in Chhindwara during Vikas Yatra.

"We made daughters Ladli Lakshmi, and we gave Ayushman cards. What did you give? Kamal Nath had committed a sin, he stopped giving loans at zero per cent interest. He stopped giving Rs 1,000 to women of the Baiga, Bahria and Saharia tribes. He stopped the pilgrimage scheme for elderly persons. He is not Kamal Nath, he is a Kapat Nath. He has stopped all the plans. He is not Kamal Nath, he is Jhoothnath and he makes new announcements every day," Chouhan said.

When we announced to give Rs 1,000 to women under Ladli Behana Yojana, then Nath said that Congress would give Rs 1,500. On which, Chouhan took a jibe at Nath and said he did not even give an unemployment allowance.

"We are recruiting for 1,24,000 posts in government jobs. We have made the Chief Minister Yuva Kaushal Yojana by issuing a youth policy, in which youth will learn work and will also get Rs 8,000 a month stipend," Chouhan said.

The Congress had only destroyed the state. The BJP government is doing the development of the state and the welfare of the people. We have to make PM Modi's dream India, he added.

"We will win all the seven assembly seats in Chhindwara under the guidance of Amit Shah. Last time, the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat narrowly escaped, this time we will win that seat too. Today, taking inspiration from Shah, we take a pledge that we will definitely form the government in the state in 2023 and will elect Narendra Modi as Prime Minister in 2024 with a huge majority. We take a resolve that will leave no stone unturned, win all the seven assembly seats and Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat for BJP and make it Congress-free," Chouhan said. (ANI)

