Union Minister Amit Shah to visit Madhya Pradesh today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): With the assembly elections going to be held at the end of this year, the political movement in Madhya Pradesh seems to be intensified as Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Chhindwara district on Saturday.

Shah will arrive here in Chhindwara by helicopter from Nagpur in the afternoon around 2 pm.

He will reach Aanchal Kund in Harrai block of the district and meet tribal religious leaders. After that he will address a public gathering at the ground located in the police lines in the district.

Later, he is scheduled to hold a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at the district BJP office and review the arrangements for the upcoming assembly elections.

After that Shah will leave for Nagpur by helicopter.



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste and minister in charge of the district Kamal Patel will also be present on the occasion.

Reacting to the Shah's visit in Chhindwara, BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari said, "The people of Chhindwara have come to know about the black deeds of Kamal Nath during his 15 months tenure in the state. Amit Shah is arriving in Chhindwara, so this time the BJP will register victory there."

The fort of Nakul Nath and Kamal Nath, examples of familism, will surely collapse this time, he added.

On the contrary, former minister and Congress MLA P C Sharma said, "Chhindwara is not a parliament, it is a court of the public. Union Minister Shah is arriving here to threaten but the people of Chhindwara are not going to be afraid."

BJP may also lose the remaining 28 seats due to the Chhindwara seat. Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Kamal Nath has given his blood and sweat for welfare of each and every house in Chhindwara, he added.

It is believed that the BJP is eyeing to establish its supremacy in Chhindwara district for the Lok Sabha election 2024 as well as the upcoming assembly polls in the state. Notably, the BJP lost only Chhindwara constituency during 2019 parliamentary elections in the state. There are 29 Lok sabha seats and BJP won 28 seats.

Besides, the Congress party occupied all the seven assembly seats of the district as well. Except in 1997, the Congress has been winning the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat since independence. Sundar Lal Patwa was the only BJP leader who won the Chhindwara seat after defeating the Congress strongman Kamal Nath in 1997 for a short period of time. Kamal Nath again won the elections in 1998. Since then Kamal Nath was the MP of the constituency and after he become the Chief Minister of the state in 2018, his son Nakul Nath contested in 2019 parliamentray elections and registered victory on the seat. (ANI)

