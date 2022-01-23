Union Minister Anurag Thakur pays floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary at BJP office in Lucknow.

Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement. Subhas Chandra Bose had also established the Azad Hind Fauj.

After paying floral tributes, Thakur held a meeting with the office-bearers and workers of the State Mahila Morcha.



"Shri @ianuragthakur held a meeting with the office-bearers and workers of the State Mahila Morcha in the Uttar Pradesh BJP office and paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary," tweeted the office of Anurag Singh Thakur.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

