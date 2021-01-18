Union Minister Arjun Munda inspects construction work of tribal museum in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 18 (ANI): Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda on Monday reviewed the construction work of a tribal museum in Old Birsa Munda Prison in Ranchi.



In a tweet, the Union minister informed, "The Tribal Museum under construction at the old Birsa Munda Prison in Ranchi was inspected today by me along with the officials. Secretary of the Ministry, Deepak Khandukar ji and senior officials of Government of Jharkhand were also present."

Speaking to reporters at the venue, Amitabh Kaushal. Secretary of State Tribal Welfare Department said, "This is one of the most ambitious projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from Birsa Munda, other tribal personalities who played a great role in the freedom struggle will also be highlighted in this museum here. This museum will display the life and sacrifice of historical tribal personalities."

On November 15, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary and said his contribution to the freedom movement and social harmony will always inspire the countrymen. (ANI)

