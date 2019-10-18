Union Minister Badal thanks PM, Gadkari for renaming highway after Guru Nanak Dev

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for accepting her request to rename the national highway from the Indo-Pak border to Sultanpur Lodhi as Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Marg.

"I am extremely grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitin Gadkari for honouring and upholding the Sikh sentiments and taking this commendable step which will leave an indelible mark in history," Badal wrote on Twitter.

Thanking Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Gadkari, Badal said: "The Centre's decision to rename the new national highway in Punjab constructed by the NHAI as Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Marg was a befitting tribute to Guru Sahab on the occasion of the 550th Parkash Purb."

The Union Minister also said that the decision has been conveyed to the Public Works Department of the Punjab government and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been directed to implement the decision with immediate effect.

Gadkari on Thursday had announced the renaming of the highway starting from Kapurthala, connecting Gobindwal Sahib and terminating near Taran Tarana.

"The National Highway starting from Kapurthala connecting Gobindwal Sahib and terminating near Taran Taran in the state of Punjab has been declared as new National Highway No. 703AA and named as "Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Marg," Gadkari wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

