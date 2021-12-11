Union Minister Bhupender Yadav chairs 50th meeting of General Council of V.V. Giri National Labour Institute

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): The 50th Meeting of the General Council of the V.V. Giri National Labour Institute (VVGNLI) was held under the Chairpersonship of Union Minister for Labour and Employment and President of the General Council, Bhupender Yadav, in the national capital on Friday, informed the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Saturday.



The Union Minister reviewed the various activities of the institute and provided directions for further future professional activities. He desired that the institute should aspire to become a world-class institute and work for the ISO Certification.

He also advised that VVGNLI should have internships for management and legal students. He released four publications of the institute i.e. 'VVGNLI Policy perspectives' (Hindi and English); 'Child Hope' (Hindi and English) and 'Two Research Study Series', on this occasion.

The Meeting was attended by Sunil Barthwal, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Vice-President of General Council; Sibani Swain, Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Kalpana Rajsinghot, Joint Secretary; Arun Chawla, Secretary-General, FICCI; P.K. Gupta, Chancellor, Sharda University; B. Surendran, National Organising Secretary BMS; Sukumar Damle, National Secretary, AITUC and Virendra Kumar, BMS. (ANI)

