Union Minister Bhupender Yadav lays foundation stone for 100 bedded ESIC Hospital at Agartala

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday laid the foundation stone of 100 bedded Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital, Tripura from New Delhi in a virtual event, said a press release by Ministry of Labour & Employment.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Petroleum and Natural Gas, RameswarTeliand Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, Kumari Pratima Bhoumik were guests of honour in the event, added the press release.

The proposed 100 bedded ESIC hospital to be built in Agartala will be spread over an area of five acres. It will be directly run by ESIC. The estimated construction cost of this hospital is around 100 crores and will be completed in three years. The hospital will have all the modern facilities like modular OT, state-of-the-art medical equipment, labs, etc. It will have OPD and IPD services. This hospital will cater to and provide medical services to more than 60,000 beneficiaries of Agartala and nearby areas.



In his address during the event, Bhupender Yadav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a keen interest in the development of North East states and that the ESIC hospital will help further Prime Minister's vision for the region.

He said that Union Government is committed to rapid development in the North East states and stressed that it is working to create employment opportunities in the North East states and provide social security to all the workers including workers from the unorganised sector.

Shri Yadav said that the Ministry of Labour & Employment will work with the Government of Tripura for E-Shram registration of unorganised sector workers. He further said that the 100 bedded ESIC Hospital will be built within three years.

Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha, in his address, said that the upcoming hospital will benefit the workers and their family members in Tripura. It will also create employment opportunities for the people of Tripura, he said. He informed that the Government of Tripura has provided 5-acre land to ESIC free of cost to build this hospital.

Minister of State RameswarTeli, said that the Union Government is working for the upliftment of workers and deprived sections through various schemes. He informed about various schemes and programmes being run by the Ministry of Labour & Employment. (ANI)

