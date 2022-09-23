Union Minister chairs National SC-ST Hub conclave in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): With an aim to spread awareness about the National Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Hub Scheme and other welfare measures , Union Minister for MSME, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma chaired a conclave at Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu on Friday.

The conclave saw an overwhelming participation of over 1200 SC-ST entrepreneurs.

Joint Secretary, Ministry of MSME, Mercy Epao welcomed all the dignitaries and participants.

It provided an interactive platform for aspiring SC-ST entrepreneurs to interact with CPSEs, Industry Associations, lending institutions, GeM, THADCO, RSeti, TANSIM etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Verma highlighted that the Government's actively engaged in spearheading various initiatives for the overall inclusive development of enterprises across the country.



"Our focus is to create a benchmark for MSEs in Tamil Nadu by scaling it up to new heights in terms of exports, quality of products, contribution to GDP and providing world-class infrastructure and state-of-the-art technology to all." He also showed great confidence in the people of Tamil Nadu and said that through this conclave the SC/ST entrepreneurs from the State will explore innovative ideas and mutual business opportunities and avail maximum benefits from the scheme," said Verma.

The program witnessed the participation of CPSEs like NLC Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Southern Railways, Southern Rail Coach Factory and IREL who had put up a facilitation desk to assist SC-ST entrepreneurs and gave a presentation on their vendor empanelment process and list of products to be procured from SC/ST MSEs.

"The program also had Finance institutions such as SIDBI, State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra who detailed out various lending schemes pertaining to MSME sector. Other government organizations who participated in the program and presented their various schemes to assist MSMEs were THADCO (Tamil Nadu Adi-Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation,) GeM, RSETI, District Industry Centre, MSME Tamil Nadu etc. The program also had stalls of various SC/ST entrepreneurs who showcased their products along with UDYAM Registration, ZED facilitating registrations of SC/ST MSEs," read a statement by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

"For inclusive growth, the Ministry of MSME implements the National SC/ST Hub Scheme with an objective of creating an ecosystem for SC/STs and help them participate in the public procurement process to reach atleast 4 per cent," added the statement.

Given the importance of MSMEs to our economy, it is imperative that focused efforts is given to promote entrepreneurship amongst the youth and create a conducive ecosystem where they play an integral role in the development of the Indian economy to realize the vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, the Ministry stressed.

Nurturing the MSME sector is important for the economic well-being of the nation. The government is consistently working to empower MSMEs for sustainable growth and to become compatible in the global value chain. These types of State level conclaves assist SC/ST MSMEs to expand their horizons by incorporating new ideas as they become aware of the various interventions given by the Government. (ANI)

