Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri greeted with 'go-back' placards and black flag during her visit to cyclone-hit South 24 Parganas in West Bengal on Friday.
Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri greeted with 'go-back' placards and black flag during her visit to cyclone-hit South 24 Parganas in West Bengal on Friday.

Union Minister Chaudhuri greeted with 'go-back' placards during visit to cyclone-hit WB

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:59 IST

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri was shown black flags and placards that read 'Go back' allegedly by ruling TMC supporters when she went to visit people affected by cyclone Bulbul in Gosaba area here on Friday.
Chaudhuri was on a visit to South 24 Parganas district to ascertain the damage caused by the cyclone in the state when the protest took place.
Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that nine people lost their lives while more than 15 lakh hectares of agricultural land and five lakh houses have been destroyed due to Bulbul that caused widespread damage to the state.
The severe cyclonic storm Bulbul had ravaged South 24 Parganas region in the state on November 10. Due to high-speed powerful winds, several trees were uprooted and roads were blocked forcing the administration to carry out road clearance work.
The cyclone made landfall on the night of November 9, around 60 kilometres east of Sagar Island and 100 kilometres south of Kolkata and left a trail of destruction in neighbouring Odisha and Bangladesh. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:37 IST

BJP MLC says Telangana RTC workers suicide is 'state-sponsored murder'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): BJP MLC Ramchander Rao on Friday dubbed the deaths of striking TSRTC workers as "state-sponsored murder" and said the plight of the protestors will bring down the TRS government.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:33 IST

NCP appoints Shashikant Shinde as Maharashtra unit Vice President

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday appointed its leader Shashikant Shinde as Vice President of the party's Maharashtra unit.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:32 IST

Pramod Sawant greets press fraternity on National Press Day

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday extended his wishes to the press fraternity on the National Press Day.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:30 IST

Delhi: 1 arrested from IGI airport with drones, 10K memory cards

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Customs officials on Friday arrested one passenger from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and recovered drones and 10,000 memory cards from his possession.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:28 IST

Odisha: Terming Mahatma Gandhi's death as accident appears to be...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): After a row sparked in the Odisha Assembly over an alleged government brochure terming Mahatma Gandhi's death as an accident, senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra on Friday said that it appeared to be a deep-rooted conspiracy.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:27 IST

TDP's Nara Lokesh calls Andhra Pradesh CM 'psycho'

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday termed Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy as "psycho", and his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy was a "factionist".

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:24 IST

IIT Madras student's death is not suicide, says Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The death of IIT Madras student Fathima Latheef is not suicide and there are many questions around her demise, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:19 IST

7-yr-old Divyanshi wins Doodle for Google prize with 'Walking Trees'

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): A seven-year-old student, Divyanshi Singhal from Gurugram has won 2019 Doodle for Google competition in India. She doodled her hope to have 'Walking Trees' in the future.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:03 IST

IIT Madras suicide: Victim's father meets CM, urges proper probe

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Abdul Latheef, father of Fathima Latheef, the IIT Madras student who committed suicide, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:58 IST

Sonia, Pawar to meet on Sunday to decide future course of...

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar will meet on Sunday to discuss the next course of action about the government formation in Maharashtra, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:53 IST

Consumer expenditure survey not to be released due to `data...

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The results of Consumer Expenditure Survey 2017-2018 will not be released in view of data quality issues, Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:41 IST

Kerala: Ahead of Sabarimala Temple's opening, security...

Pathanamthitta (Kerala) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): A day before Sabarimala Temple opens for the Mandala Pooja festival tight security arrangements have been made in Pathanamthitta district, the location of the shrine.

Read More
iocl