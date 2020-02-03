Union Minister Choubey calls Shaheen Bagh protestors 'bhade ke tattu'

New Delhi [India], Feb 3 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey said here on Monday that the "handful of people protesting at Shaheen Bagh are 'bhade ke tattu' (hirelings).

"The handful of people protesting at Shaheen Bagh, they are all 'bhade ke tattu'. What do these biryani eaters want to make of India? India will not become a Dharamshala," said Choubey while talking to media here on Monday.

Protests have been going on at Shaheen Bagh since December 15 last year against the Citizenship Amendment Act due to which Kalindi Kunj road has been shut for traffic movement.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

