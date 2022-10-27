Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh says Indo-Swedish companies must support start-ups from both sides

New Delhi [India] 27 October (ANI): Addressing the 9th edition of the India-Sweden Innovation Day through virtual mode, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said, collaborative research and joint StartUps ecosystem will help build a shared future by harnessing the power of science, technology and innovation for social good.

Referring to the joint projects having significant potential to improve public health, nursing or care in India and Sweden, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that in 2020, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, and Vinnova, Government of Sweden announced a grant funding to implement projects aimed at producing new solutions which, aided by artificial intelligence (AI), have significant potential to improve public health.

Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that in April 2019, India and Sweden announced the India-Sweden Collaborative Industrial Research & Development Programme. The Joint programme co-funded by the Indian Department of Science & Technology (DST) and Sweden's Innovation Agency - Vinnova brings together the world class excellence of Sweden and India to address challenges in the area of Smart Cities and Clean Technologies and Digitalization / Internet of Things (IoT).



The Minister also noted that Swedish Energy Agency earmarked an additional 25 million over 4 years for research and innovation collaboration with India.

Dr Jitendra Singh fondly remembered that in April 2018, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sweden, India agreed to deepen the collaboration through the Joint Declaration on Innovation Partnership for a Sustainable Future. He said, the partnership aims to increase the impact of bilateral cooperation in innovation, science and technology and it sets the framework for future cooperation to jointly tackle societal challenges including innovation-driven challenges on cross-sectoral issues with multi-stakeholder/agency participation from both countries.

Dr Jitendra Singh underlined that the partnership covers several areas, including smart cities, transportation and eMobility, energy, clean technologies, new materials, space, circular and bio-based economy, and health and life sciences. The India-Sweden Innovation Partnership bridges institutions, R&D intensive industries and creative entrepreneurs to address global challenges in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Dr Jitendra Singh shared his thoughts with the distinguished delegates and said, India has been progressing well in recent years in terms of its overall performance and outcome in science and technology and it has attained the 3rd position globally in terms of the number of publications. The Minister added that India's growth rate of publications in SCI journals is nearly 14% against the global average of 4% and India has attained the 10th spot in the number of patents filed.

In conclusion, Dr Jitendra Singh said, that bilateral diplomatic relations have flourished on the back of our like-mindedness and commitment to fair trade and globalization and added that Innovation cooperation is the fastest growing element in the bilateral relationship between India and Sweden. (ANI)

