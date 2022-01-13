Union Minister G Kishan Reddy holds review meeting over COVID-19 situation in northeastern states

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): A review meeting, chaired by Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy, was held to monitor the preparedness of the eight states of the northeastern states with respect to the COVID-19 situation.

"Today, chaired a meeting over VC with Health Ministers, Senior officials of North Eastern States to review COVID-19Vaccination Progress and Public Health Preparedness to combat COVID-19 in NE States," G Kishan Reddy tweeted on Wednesday.

In the meeting which was held virtually, the Union Minister urged states to focus on all COVID protocols as per the SOPs laid out by the Centre, especially rapid scaling of RT-PCR tests, focus on home isolation for non-severe cases and regular monitoring through Teleconsultation platform, eSanjeevani.



The Minister also exhorted the states to strive for 100 per cent vaccination and also requested states to ensure that precautionary doses and vaccination for adolescents between the age group of 15-18 are carried out on mission mode.

Reddy further called on all the state health ministers to develop medical and health infrastructure, procure medicines and procure COVID-19 specific essentials such as masks, PPE kits and oxygen concentrators etc. He also urged the states to use all media and communication channels to bring awareness about the third wave due to the Omicron variant.

The meeting was attended by the respective health ministers of the eight Northeastern States. Secretary of DONER, Joint Secretary of the Union Health Ministry and Health Secretaries from the Northeastern States along with several senior officials were also present. (ANI)

