Union Minister G Kishan Reddy urges Telangana govt to take up second phase MMTS work soon

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday urged the Telangana government to take up the second phase of the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) work soon and also co-operate.

The Central government has decided to redevelop the biggest railway station in Telangana, that's is Secunderabad railway station. Around 700 crore will be spent on the development work. The old railway station building will be redeveloped into a new building.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the tender and designing have been done and building construction will be started in a phased manner because of the existing railway station.



"It will take time but will be finished in 36 to 38 months. The railway station will be developed in 3 phases, the first phase will be done in 16 months, and the 3rd phase will be finished in 36 months. The tender and design are finished. In detail designs are to be finalised soon, a soil test is going on and the work has already started," he said.

Union Minister further underlined that the Indian government is ready to take up the MMTS work, so the state government also has to help, "we also had an agreement with them, so if they fulfil the agreement, as soon as possible Railway department and central government is ready to start work," he said.

He further said that he has often written to the chief minister but hasn't received any response.

"Therefore I urge the state government on behalf of the poor people as MMTS is a train for the middle and poor class to start the work as soon as possible and co-operate," he said. (ANI)

