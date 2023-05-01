Union Minister G Kishan Reddy's condition stable; under observation

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): The condition of Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy, who was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, after complaining of upper abdominal discomfort is stable now, the hospital informed on Monday.

"He is stable and doing routine activities. He is under observation and evaluation. A team of doctors are monitoring him," AIIMS stated.



"Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was admitted to AIIMS yesterday night after complaining of upper abdominal discomfort," the hospital stated.

The minister was admitted to the CCU around 10.30 pm on Sunday.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

