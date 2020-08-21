Union Minister Gadkari, Andhra Pradesh CM to inaugurate 2 flyovers on Sept 4

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Roads and Buildings Minister M Sankar Narayana has informed that the Kanaka Durga flyover and Benz Circle flyover will be inaugurated on September 4.

He said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the two flyovers.

The minister, along with MLAs Malladi Vishnu, Jogi Ramesh and Principal Secretary Krishna Babu, inspected the fly over on Thursday evening. He said that the patch works will be finished before the inauguration. These two flyovers are constructed with almost Rs 5,700 crores. The minister further said that union minister Nitin Gadkari will lay foundations for various projects of R&B dept worth Rs 13,000 crores.

Minister M Sankar Narayana said that the flyover project was started in 2014, but the then TDP government neglected the project. The project is fastened after YSRCP govt came into power in 2019, and is completed within 14 months. Vijayawada Bypass Road works will be started on September 4 and will be completed within 2 years, he said. (ANI)

