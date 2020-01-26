Union Minister Gadkari hoists national flag on Republic Day

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hoisted the national flag at his residence, here on Republic Day.

The Union Minister also extended wishes on the country's 71st Republic Day to people in a tweet.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda unfurled the national flag at the party headquarters on the occasion of 71st Republic Day.

Nadda also greeted the citizens of the country on the occasion.

"Heartiest greetings of 'Republic Day' dedicated to justice, freedom, equality, national unity and integrity and fraternity in the world's largest democracy," the BJP President tweeted.

"Let us remember these high ideals on the occasion of 71st Republic Day and ensure our participation in the progress of India," he added. (ANI)

