Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat holds review meeting ahead of G-20 meeting in Jodhpur

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], January 21 (ANI): Union Jal Shakti Minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday held a review meeting of preparations going on in his parliamentary constituency, ahead of the G-20 annual summit under the presidency of India.

The meeting was held at Circuit House in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, wherein the Union Minister gave directions to the officials regarding the upcoming G-20 summit.

Jodhpur parliamentarian took the review of beautification process, mock drills being conducted by police in the city, which is one of 80 cities holding G-20 meetings this year.



"It is definitely a matter of good luck that India is getting the chance to chair the G20 group this time. Over 43 Heads of Delegations, including 20 representatives from member countries, 14 representatives from international organizations like the World Health Organization, World Bank, etc., and nine representatives-- invited by the hosting country, will be participating in the global event," Gajendra Shekhawat told reporters here, adding that there will be more than 200 meetings throughout the year, discussions will be held on different topics.



He said that it is fortunate for Jodhpur for getting the opportunity to host such a global event.

"Generally, such meetings were limited to the capital of the country or some big cities, but, this time PM Modi took the initiative and ensured that these types of meetings should be conducted at 80 different places across the country," Jodhpur MP said, adding that we are fortunate for getting the opportunity to host such a global event.

Union Minister urged the people of Jodhpur to extend a welcome to the people coming to visit the city during the mega-annual summit.

"This important meeting that is going to be held in our country, when the country is presiding over it, definitely it is a big opportunity for us through which we can showcase our city, culture and civilization in front of the world," he added.

The G-20 Summit to be held this year would be one of the highest-profile international gatherings to be hosted by India, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

As India took over G20 Presidency for the year 2023 from Indonesia, all eyes are set on India as New Delhi would set the agenda that would create an environment of better cooperation between the global south and advanced nations as it stands non-partisan and enjoys the trust of both.

The agenda will likely be cooperation for sustainable and equitable development for shared global peace and prosperity and capacity building to face emerging global challenges. (ANI)

