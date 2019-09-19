Union Minister Gehlot launches MIS portal under Accessible India Campaign

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday launched the Management Information System (MIS) portal for stakeholders of the Accessible India Campaign (AIC).

Fully accessible for 'divyangjans', the MIS has been developed by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, an official release said.

"The MIS portal will bring all the nodal ministries, and states and Union Territories on a single platform for monitoring the progress being made against each target of AIC," Gehlot said.

He stated that the portal will be useful in maintaining all the function on the digital platform and capture data on a real-time basis.

Secretary of DEPwD Shakuntala Gamlin said that the monitoring of the places being made accessible will become more effective as there is a provision of uploading images of such features.

"The portal is made fully accessible for the divyangjans," she said.

Secretaries of various nodal ministries including Housing and Urban Affairs, Road Transport and Highways, Civil Aviation, Railways and Information and Broadcasting were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

