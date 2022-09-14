Union Minister Giriraj Singh accuses CM for failed law and order in Begusarai firing incident

Begusarai (Bihar) [India], September 14 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh blamed the Nitish Kumar government for the Begusarai firing incident and accused it is due to the lack of law and order in the state.

"Whenever a 'Mahagathbandan' government is made, law and order situation deteriorates. CM (Nitish Kumar) has now termed 'Jungle raj' to 'Janta raj'", said Giriraj Singh.

Moreover, BJP workers have become furious after the incident on NH 28 in Begusarai and have blocked several roads of the district.

"BJP workers blocked the wheel by forming different teams on all the roads of the district including NH 28 NH 31 SS 55. They are protesting by taking to the road with slogans such as Murdabad Nitish Kumar Murdabad Bihar Sarkar, shame", informed the Police administration.

Superintendent of Police, Yogendra Kumar said that the police are checking the CCTV footage to ascertain the perpetrators.

"Two persons with bullet injuries have been brought to the hospital," said the doctor in the Government hospital in Teghra.



Leader of Opposition Vijay Sinha has fiercely attacked Nitish Kumar for meeting Jakhania in Sadar Hospital Begusarai, he said that criminals and mafia and their alliance in Bihar have led to such incidents in the state.

He further accused the government of failing law and order. "Chief Minister is keeping retired officers as his advisors, bidding is being done for posting in the field, good officers have been kept on the side of the police".

Taking a jibe at the government, Sinha said, "The administration is busy with tehsil of liquor and sand, in such a situation it is beyond comprehension to imagine law and order in the state, BJP workers had made Nitish Kumar the chief minister by removing Lalu Yadav's jungle raj in the past, now is the time that BJP workers will oppose the return of Jungle Raj and try to overthrow it so that the common people of Bihar can be safe".

Meanwhile, Ujiyarpur SHO told ANI that two suspects of Begusarai were arrested in Samastipur. Pistol and cartridges were recovered from nearby and two criminals were caught in order of vehicle investigation.

The residents of Begusarai are being told about the arrest.

The police are conducting their further inquiry.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

