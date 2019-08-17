Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Union Minister Harsimrat proposes to paint Sultanpur Lodhi white

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 21:50 IST

Sultanpur Lodhi (Punjab) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday mooted a proposal to paint Sultanpur Lodhi white on the occasion of 550th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev and said she would seek the help of the Sikh Sangat to make this possible.
The Union Minister, who visited this town today to take a review of the works undertaken by the Railways, said she wished that the holy city be painted white on the pattern of Anandpur Sahib, which was painted white on the eve of the 350th-anniversary celebrations of the birth of the Khalsa. She appealed to the people to wholeheartedly participate in Kar Sewa to make this possible.
Earlier she was briefed by senior Railways officials that all works related to the Railways would be completed by October 25. Harsimrat reviewed ongoing work including three under bridges and two foot over bridges besides work being done to give a complete heritage facelift to the Sultanpur Lodhi railway station.
When questioned whether souring of relations with Pakistan would have any bearing on completion and opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, Harsimrat said the corridor had come into being with the blessings of Guru Sahab and she was confident that the Pakistan government would complete it in time to facilitate 'darshan' of Sri Kartarpur Sahib to partake the blessings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev.
Harsimrat also disclosed that the work on various projects envisaged as part of Guru Sahab's commemorative celebrations was proceeding at a fast pace. She said the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs was executing a heritage complex at Sultanpur Lodhi.
Harsimrat said that an international seminar was also being organised in Delhi in October-November 2019 at a cost of Rs 5 crore. She said 100 other seminars would be organised across the country as part of the celebrations besides a mobile digital exhibition, production of documentary and animation films and publication of books of life and teachings of Guru Sahab along with their translation into all major Indian languages.
The minister said ten panoramas would be set up at places visited by Guru Nanak Dev including Kamrup, Puri, Rameshwaram, Nanded, Ujjain, Dwarka, Kashi, Kurukshetra, Nanakmata (Uttarakhand) and Martand. Commemorative coins and postage stamps will also be supplied to all missions abroad, the minister added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:05 IST

No flood-like situation in Ludhiana, all drains cleared

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Due to incessant rain, a high alert was issued by Punjab government in 14 districts of the state, including Ludhiana.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:04 IST

Prepared for return of Haj pilgrims tomorrow: Srinagar...

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Srinagar Divisional Commissioner, Baseer Khan on Saturday said the administration was prepared for the return of pilgrims from Haj.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:04 IST

Rajnath Singh to flag off 'Jan Aashirvaad Yatra' in Haryana tomorrow

New Delhi (India), Aug 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Sunday flag off 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' which will pass through each Assembly seat, drumming up support for the BJP.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:02 IST

3 naxals surrender in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Three CPI (Maoists) naxals, including one Division Committee Member (DCM) and two Area Committee Members (ACMs) surrendered before Superintendent of Police, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:02 IST

Siddipet : 35-year-old attempts suicide depressed after wife...

Siddipet (Telangana) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A 35-year-old man attempted suicide here in Siddipet on Saturday morning claiming that his wife refused to stay with him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:53 IST

J-K: Two brothers swept away in Devak river, one rescued

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Locals rescued one of two men who were swept away in the overflowing Devak river here on Saturday while they were attempting to cross it.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:44 IST

Ghaziabad : 7-year-old girl's body found in sack

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The body of a 7-year-old girl was found in a sack in Abhay Khand here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:42 IST

Strict action will be taken against rumour mongers : IGP, Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): With the restoration of internet services in Jammu Zone, the police on Saturday requested people to refrain from sharing fake messages or videos that may vitiate the atmosphere in the region adding that strict action will be taken against those circulat

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:41 IST

Mumbai: Drivers accuse gas stations of pumping out diluted CNG

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Drivers of commercial and private vehicles are accusing gas stations in the city of pumping out diluted compress natural gas (CNG).

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:35 IST

Complaint filed against Congress Councilor for 'defamatory'...

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A complaint was filed against Congress Councilor Yasmin Kidwai on Saturday for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:32 IST

Madhya Pradesh: Sprinter Rameshwar Gurjar meets MP Sports...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): 24-year old sprinter Rameshwar Gurjar called upon the State Sports Minister Jitu Patwari here on Saturday to seek support for pursuing athletics.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:27 IST

Satna: 13-year-old boy kidnapped, Rs 10 lakh demanded as ransom

Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A complaint was registered on Saturday regarding the abduction of a 13-year-old boy in Amarpatan.

Read More
iocl