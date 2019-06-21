Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter (pic courtesy- Instagram)
Smriti Irani deletes daughter's photo from Instagram after she was bullied

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:36 IST

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani has deleted her daughter's selfie from her official Instagram account after she was allegedly mocked for her looks and subjected to bullying in class by a classmate, "who also instigated other class friends to humiliate her for how she looks in her mother's Instagram post".
"I deleted my daughter's selfie yesterday coz an idiot bully in her class., A Jha, mocks her of her looks & tells his pals in class to humiliate for how she looks in her mother Insta post.." she said on her official Instagram account.
In her Insta post, Irani said that she decided to delete the picture as her daughter wanted it.
"....My child pleaded with me 'Ma please delete it, they are making fun of me'. I obliged coz I could not stand her tears. Then I realized my act just supported the bully. So, Mr Jha, my daughter is an accomplished sports person, record holder in Limca Books, 2 Nd Dan black belt in karate, at the world championships has been awarded bronze medal twice, is a loving daughter and yes damn beautiful. Bully her all you want, she will fight back. She is Zoish Irani and I'm proud to be her Mom," read her Instagram post.
Support started to pour in for Irani and her daughter from the Instagram users,as it was liked by more than 36,000 and more than 1,600 comments on it.
"Fight back Zo..you are gorgeous in every which way. Insecure bully can cower in your glory! shine on darling," posted Divya Seth Shah.
"Dear Mr. Jha bully her at your own cost. If she kicks you off, please don't cry complaining. # shame" said Rikita Mukul
Some supporters even advised Irani's daughter to slap the bully.
"Zoish you are very beautiful don't worry about the Jha...give him a Zhapad instead" said prianakhare
"Give two karate kicks to this boy n show woman power baby" said purnimanadkarni.
Many appreciated Irani's stance on the issue.
"She is vry lucky bcoz u r her mom. u r very positive person ma'am. We are all proud of u and hats off to ur courage." said Juhi. (ANI)

iocl