Union Minister Irani inaugurates world's largest Charkha, hails ban on single-use plastic

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that a small initiative of not using the plastic of single-use has been taken for the future generation, which would go a long way in saving the environment.

Irani, after inaugurating the world's largest 'Charkha' (spinning wheel) made of used plastic waste, said: "For the coming generation's future, we have taken a small initiative by not using the single-use plastic from October 2."

"Being the country's Textile Minister, I was delighted today by inaugurating a 'Charkha' made of plastic waste. Who have thought that this simple charkha of Bapu will become the symbol of revolution in Noida," she said.

Local MP Mahesh Sharma and MLA Pankaj Singh were also present on the occasion.

The Noida authority has installed this 'Charkha' to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Charkha was made with 1,650 kgs of plastic waste. It measures 14 feet tall, width 8 feet, and 20 feet in length. It has been fixed near the Mahamaya flyover.

The Noida Apparel Export Cluster (NAEC) also launched eco-friendly bags made out of cloth to curb the use of single-use plastic. NAEC is undertaking the task of distributing one lakh bags in Noida.

Last month, during his monthly radio address to the nation -- 'Mann Ki Baat' -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pitched for launching a 'new mass movement' against the single-use of plastic from October 2, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

As per the new law, manufacturers, suppliers, and sellers of plastic, and plastic products, across the country will now be required to phase out plastic made products within a span of two years. (ANI)

