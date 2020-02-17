Union Minister Javadekar meets Secretary-General of Ramsar Convention on Wetlands

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday held a meeting with Secretary-General of Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, Martha Rojas Urrego on the sidelines of Conference of Parties to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS COP 13).

Javadekar received certificates for 10 Ramsar sites which were recently declared wetland sites of international importance.

India today took over the presidency of Conference of Parties (COP 13) to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals for three years.

India will succeed Philippines which was COP 12 President from 2017.

The 13th Conference of Parties (COP) of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) is an environmental treaty under the aegis of United Nations Environment Programme. (ANI)

