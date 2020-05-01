Union Minister Jitendra Singh distributes PPE kits to doctors of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday distributed the Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to senior doctors of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

"Kendriya Bhandar has done a collection of hand sanitisers, facemasks and PPE kits for the healthcare workers who are working day and night during the coronavirus outbreak," Singh told ANI.

The donation was done by the Kendriya Bhandar in collaboration with the Department of Personnel and Training.

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital is one of the nodal facilities to combat the coronavirus among other hospitals dedicated to coronavirus patients.

The Personal Protection Equipment kits consist of goggles, face-shield, mask, gloves, coverall/gowns, headcover and shoe cover.

Till now, Delhi has reported a total of 3,515 positive cases of coronavirus, of which 1,094 have recovered and 59 deaths have been reported.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 35,043, of which 8,889 have recovered/discharged and as many as 1,147 people have succumbed to the disease. (ANI)

