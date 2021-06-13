Union Minister Jitendra Singh visits Devika Project in J-K, says it will reflect collective pride

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 12 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the Devika river project in Jammu and Kashmir will reflect the collective pride and faith of the people, according to an official statement.

Singh, who visited the site of the National River Conservation Plan (NRCP) Devika Project for on-the-spot assessment highlighted that the project will be the first-of-its-kind in North India

"It is important that the concerned authorities executing work takes all sections of society in confidence, regardless of ideology or political affiliation, so that when this project is accomplished, it is seen not only as a role model for similar other projects in other parts of the country but should also signify a sense of harmony and unity which river Devika has symbolised over the centuries," the minister said.

Singh reiterated that while there should not be any compromise in the quality of the work, there should also be no hesitation to receive logical suggestions or inputs coming from any quarter.

Comparing the project to Central Government's "Namami Gange", Singh said that he visualises the historic Devika Project not only as a project of faith but as a monument of consensus and conciliation.

The minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning the Devika project, which was formally launched by Modi during his visit to Jammu in early 2019.



Singh said, "It is now the responsibility of all of us to accomplish this project with the same spirit and confidence with which it was cleared and sanctioned by the Modi Government".

Emphasising on the need of increasing the pace of work to make up for the time-lapse on account of the Covid pandemic, Singh stressed on the importance of optimum coordination between the Contractor agency and the Engineering wings.

He also stressed on the importance of monitoring the project on a regular basis and his visit to the site today was also meant to underline the same.

The centrally funded Rs.190 crore National River Conservation Plan (NRCP) Devika project aims are developing bathing "ghats" (places) on the banks of the Devika River, while also removing encroachments. It also aims at restoring natural water bodies and developing catchment areas along with cremation ground.

The project includes the construction of three sewage treatment plants of 8 MLD, 4 MLD, and 1.6 MLD capacities, a sewerage network of 129.27 km, and the development of two cremation ghats.

Protection fencing and landscaping, small hydropower plants, and three solar power plants are also included in the project.

The project when completed is expected to see a reduction in pollution and improvement in the quality of water in the rivers. (ANI)

