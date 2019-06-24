Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary meets victims of 'Barmer pandal' tragedy

Barmer (Rajasthan), June 24 (ANI): After 14 people died in Barmer's 'pandaal' collapse tragedy, Union Minister and Barmer MP, Kailash Chaudhary on Monday visited the district hospital where the injured are being treated.

The BJP leader met the victims and their family members and assured them of assistance from the state and the Central government.

"It was a very painful accident. I cancelled all my meetings and came here to meet the victims and their family members, after having a telephonic discussion with the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah Jee. He asked me to send help as soon as possible", said Chaudhary.

"I had a word with CM also and he announced help which has reached the victims and their family. This accident could have got more ghastly but all volunteers reached on time and prevented further damage" he added.

When asked about the 'pandaal' set-up permissions, he said, " Currently, the most important thing is to support the family of the victims and the victims, we can look at the reasons why it happened later."

At least 14 people have died in the mishap that took place at around 4:30 pm on Sunday due to sudden rain and storm. A 'Ram Katha' was organized at Jasol area of the district when the 'pandal' got uprooted by strong winds, leading to the tragedy. (ANI)

