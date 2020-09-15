Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya ditches car for pedal power to reach Parliament

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya ditched his car and reached the Parliament House on a bicycle as the monsoon session kicked off on Monday.



"With new energy and enthusiasm, towards Parliament House for Monsoon Session... #MonsoonSession, tweeted Mandaviya, who is Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge).

According to the PIB, he has started a cycling club in Parliament to cut down pollution and stay fit.

The monsoon session of Parliament is slated to conclude on October 1. (ANI)

