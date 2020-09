Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in Leh for 2-day visit

Leh (Ladakh) [India], September 10 (ANI): Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi reached Leh for a two day-visit to the Union Territory of Ladakh on Thursday.

The Minister was welcomed by Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, among others.

On his first day of the visit, Naqvi chaired a departmental review meeting with administration of the Union Territory.

Namgyal tweeted, "Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi chairs departmental review meeting with administrators of Union Territory of Ladakh."

Naqvi is expected to be visiting various places in Ladakh. He will also be interacting with BJP State Executive Members and other dignitaries of the Union Territory, informed Namgyal. (ANI)