Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi inaugurates development projects in Maharashtra's Dhule

Dhule (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday inaugurated development projects worth crores of rupees including community auditorium and roads at Dondaicha in Dhule.

He also participated in "Bhoomipujan" of "Ekta Chowk" and also addressed public meetings in Dondaicha in Dhule.

"We have a Trouble-shooter leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has fought from the front to get the world's largest democracy out of the biggest calamity of the century," Naqvi said, " said a press release by the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Naqvi added that Modi ensured adequate facilities and resources for the health and well-being of the people during the COVID pandemic. The people's self-restraint and precaution reflected the faith in the leadership of Modi, stated the press release.

Naqvi stated that the government has worked for the health and well-being of every caste, community, region and religion. Today the figure for Corona vaccination has crossed 141 crores. The free ration is being provided to more than 80 crore needy people, according to the statement.



Naqvi stated that instead of panic, our government gave priority to precaution, prevention and adequate facilities, as per the statement.

Naqvi said, "when the first wave of the Corona came in India in 2020, there was a lack of resources to tackle the pandemic like Corona. But India has now become self-reliant in Corona vaccines, ventilators, medicines, PPE kits, N-95 masks, testing labs for Coronavirus, ICU beds, Corona dedicated hospitals, medical oxygen etc. From just 900 MT per day before January 2020, the production of medical oxygen has now been increased to more than 9000 MT Per day".

Naqvi said that more than 80,000 Corona vaccination centres are functioning. There are more than 2600 Corona testing labs in the country. India presently has an indigenous production capacity of more than 10 lakh Corona testing kits per day. There are more than 2000 dedicated Corona hospitals; more than 4000 dedicated Corona health centres; about 13,000 Corona Care Centres. Total isolation beds (with/without oxygen) have been increased to more than 15 lakhs as compared to about 10,000 in the start of 2020.

ICU beds have been increased to more than 85,000 as compared to just 2000 before lockdown last year. More than 5 lakh indigenous N-95 masks are being manufactured in India every day. More than 5 lakh PPE kits are being manufactured in India every day; more than 4 lakh Ventilators are being produced annually.

Naqvi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking the country forward on the "Highway of Good Governance" by demolishing the "Speed Breaker of Cut, Commission, Corruption, Crime and Communalism". The Modi Era has dissipated the "Politics of Danga and Dabangs" by "Determination to Development with Dignity".

(ANI)

