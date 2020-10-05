Union Minister Muraleedharan says suicide attempt by Mohiniyattam performer brings out 'hypocrisy' of left-liberals in Kerala CM's rule

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 5 (ANI): Union Minister V. Muraleedharan on Monday said that the suicide attempt by Mohiniyattam performer RVL Ramakrishnan has brought forth the "hypocrisy" and "double standards" of left-liberals in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's rule.

"The tragic suicide attempt by Mohiniyattam performer RVL Ramakrishnan brought forth the hypocrisy and double standards of left-liberals in Pinarayi Vijayan's rule. Kerala Sangeeta Nataka Academy must be restructured and those genuinely care for art must be appointed," Muraleedharan tweeted.



"Discriminating an artist based on his caste is shameful and the responsible must be punished forthwith CMO Kerala who preaches about Sree Narayana Guru must follow the ideals propounded by the great sage and make way for art to thrive, devoid of caste discriminations," he added.

Ramakrishnan, the brother of late actor Kalabhavan Mani was found in an unconscious state on Saturday after an overdose of sleeping pills.

It was alleged that the casteist discrimination existing in the Kerala Sangeeta Nataka Academy led the artist to take the extreme step. However, though police recorded his statement on Monday, a case is yet to be filed. (ANI)

