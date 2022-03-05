Union Minister Narayan Rane and his son appear before Mumbai police in Disha Salian case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Union Minister Narayan Rane along with his MLA son Nitesh Rane reached Malawani Police Station on Saturday appeared before Mumbai Police in connection with the Disha Salian death case.



They had allegedly made defamatory remarks against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian.

On February 27, a case was registered against Union minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane for allegedly spreading false information about the death of Salian.

