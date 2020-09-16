Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for COVID-19

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19, following which he has isolated himself.



"Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," Gadkari said in a tweet.

"I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. Stay safe," he added.

As many as 23,365 new COVID-19 cases and 474 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday. A total of 17,559 patients were discharged. Total cases in the state rose to 11,21,221 including 30,883 deaths and 7,92,832 patients discharged. Active cases stand at 2,97,125, said Public Health Department, Maharashtra. (ANI)

