Union Minister Paswan files nomination for Rajya Sabha poll

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 21 (ANI): Union Minister and chief of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Ram Vilas Paswan, filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha as an NDA candidate from Bihar on Friday.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U), which is part of the NDA, was among those present when Paswan filed his nomination papers before the Returning Officer.

The vacancy in Rajya Sabha from Bihar arose from the resignation of Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from the Rajya Sabha following his election to Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, reporters covering the nomination were forced out of Returning Officer's room by security personnel after Nitish Kumar objected to them leaning on the officer.

In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, LJP had contested six seats in Bihar as a constituent of the BJP-led NDA and won all of them. Under a pre-election agreement, Paswan, now Consumer Affairs Minister, was promised a Rajya Sabha berth.

LJP president Ramvilas Paswan's brother Ramchandra Paswan won the from Samastipur constituency whereas his son Chirag Paswan was re-elected from the Jamui (SC reserved) seat for the second time. (ANI)

